Ricky Gervais Hits Celebrities With Joke About Diversity Following ‘I Take Responsibility’ Anti-Racism Video

Comedian Ricky Gervais mocked celebrities who participated in an anti-racism public service announcement.

The PSA, which is part of the “I Take Responsibility Campaign,” included big name celebrities such as Kristen Bell, Debra Messing, Justin Theroux, Ke$ha, Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson and Aaron Paul, according to a report published Friday by Fox News.

“Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes,” the celebrities said in the video. “These are our brothers and sisters, our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough.”

“Going for a jog should not be a death sentence,” the celebrities added. “Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence. Playing video games with your nephew should not be a death sentence. Shopping in a store should not be a death sentence. Business as usual should not be life-threatening.”

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

“Terrible lack of diversity in this video,” Gervais joked on Twitter.

Gervais has a history of going after celebrities on social media and in interviews. Most recently, the comedian slammed celebrities for complaining about living in their mansions amid coronavirus lockdowns. (RELATED: Comedian Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities Complaining About Living In Mansions During Quarantine)

“These people are doing 14-hour shifts and not complaining,” Gervais said at the time. “Wearing masks, and being left with sores, after risking their own health and their families’ health selflessly.”

“But then I see someone complaining about being in a mansion with a swimming pool,” he added. “And, you know, honestly, I just don’t want to hear it.”