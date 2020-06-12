RNC CHAIR MCDANIEL: Our Economy Is Making A Comeback As America Transitions To Greatness

Coming on the heels of the successful Space X launch, the latest jobs report showed the U.S. economy had a liftoff of its own last month.

Despite dire predictions, the economy took off like a rocket ship in May, sending a clear signal that under President Trump’s leadership, a great American comeback is already well underway.

In the face of forecasts anticipating job losses between 7.5 and 8.5 million and the unemployment rate rising to 20%, President Trump proved pundits wrong once again.

Instead of shedding millions of jobs, the latest jobs numbers showed the economy actually added 2.5 million new jobs in May, the largest single-month gain in American history.

These numbers are all the more impressive when you take into account the fact that some large cities and economic hubs such as New York City had not even begun the process of reopening in May.

This positive jobs report, the first of many more to come, was only possible because we have a president who is working day and night to keep our economy strong and get back to the record heights where we were just a few short months ago.

Whether it’s providing governors with the guidelines they need to safely reopen their states or spearheading policy initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program that allows businesses and workers to stay on their feet, our economy is rebounding in record time and it’s thanks to President Trump’s leadership.

The stellar jobs report is also a testament to the sturdy economic foundation President Trump built before we had to put the best economy in history on pause to mitigate the worst pandemic the world has witnessed in a century.

Without question, the strength of our economy prior to the pandemic has helped weather the storm the virus has imposed.

While almost all Americans were elated at this encouraging economic news, not everyone was.

The red-hot jobs numbers threw cold water on the blue checkmark crowd’s plans to score political points against President Trump by pouncing on a dismal jobs report they were rooting for but which never materialized.

For instance, in their rush to be first rather than right, The Washington Post pre-wrote a story saying the economy reached a “grim milestone,” while Politico mused the jobs numbers would be a “psychic blow to the White House.”

The media weren’t the only ones.

Joe Biden had to delay his scheduled press conference for almost an hour last Friday after he realized he could no longer capitalize politically on the bad jobs report he was so clearly expecting.

This, the same Joe Biden of course who presided over the weakest and slowest economic recovery in American history during the eight years of the Obama-Biden administration.

In fact, five years into the Obama-Biden so-called “recovery,” food stamp enrollment increased a staggering seventy percent without any wage growth whatsoever.

Compare this to three and a half years of the Trump economy, where millions of Americans have been lifted off food stamps and we have seen robust, real wage growth time and again.

There’s nothing Joe Biden has said this time around that would lead one to believe that he would do any better if given the chance. In fact, it would likely be far worse.

The litany of far-left, job-killing proposals Biden has come out in favor of on the campaign trail only underscore the fact that a Biden presidency would be a complete disaster for our country’s economic prospects.

From his pledge to put our producers of conventional sources of energy plumb out of business to his plan to raise taxes on middle-class families, or his continued refusal to acknowledge that China is a global competitor, Joe Biden is the last person in the world we need leading our nation’s economic recovery.

President Trump already built the greatest economy the world ever saw once before, and he is already starting to do so again.

As we transition to greatness, Americans of all political stripes know that President Trump is the man for the job, and he is fighting for them and their jobs, and it is why he will be resoundingly re-elected this November.

Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) has served as chair of the Republican National Committee since 2017.