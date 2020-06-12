Sharon Stone Recounts Terrifying Incident Involving Lightning Strike

Actress Sharon Stone recently recalled the time she had a near-death experience after being struck by lightning.

Stone recounted the incident during an appearance Wednesday on the podcast “Films To Be Buried With.”

Sharon Stone Remembers ‘Really Intense’ Moment She Was Struck by Lightning: ‘It Was So Crazy’​ https://t.co/40qApNicpI — People (@people) June 12, 2020

“I was at home — we had our own well,” Stone said. “I was filling the iron with water, and I had my hand on the faucet, one hand on the iron and the well — it hit lightning and the lightning came up through the water.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Gets Locked Out Of Dating Site For Being Sharon Stone)

“I got picked up and thrown across the kitchen, and I hit the refrigerator,” she added.

Stone’s mom took her to the hospital, but she was mostly okay after.

“The EKG was showing such electricity in my body, I had to go get EKGs every single day for, like, 10 days,” Stone said. “It was so crazy.”

Talk about life experiences you never want to have. Being struck by lightning is one of those things that I hope never happens to me, but is so interesting to hear about. Lightning kills about 49 people per year while hundreds are injured, according to the National Weather Service.

Not extremely likely to happen to you, but something that you definitely don’t want to ever live through.