Tom Hanks’ New WWII Movie ‘Greyhound’ Will Be Released July 10 On Apple TV+

We’re less than a month away from Tom Hanks’ new movie “Greyhound” coming out.

According to The New York Post, the highly-anticipated WWII film about naval warfare will arrive July 10 on Apple TV+. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film had previously been scheduled to be released in May, but the coronavirus caused plans to shift. Now, it’s at Apple TV+ and fans will get to see it in about a month.

It’s really unfortunate this movie got bumped back a couple months because of the pandemic, but the virus has screwed up a lot of stuff.

You know things are bad when one of the most anticipated movies of the summer gets thrown off course in a major way.

The good news is that it’s better to show up late than to never show up at all.

It’s just been a crazy time in the entertainment world. Coronavirus brought the entire industry to a halt, and Tom Hanks even ended up getting the virus!

Luckily, he’s doing great and now we can get pumped about “Greyhound.”

That much is for sure.