Protester Gravely Injured After Toppled Confederate Monument Nails Him In The Head

A demonstrator in Virginia sustained a severe head wound after a Confederate statue toppled on top of him Wednesday.

The Black Lives Matter chapter associated with the destruction of the Portsmouth statue identified the man who was injured as Chris Green. Green was allegedly moving people out of the way when the statue landed on him, according to WAVY.

The demonstrator in his 30s was reportedly hit so hard by the sculpture that his skull became exposed.

President of @BLM757 describes what he saw of the incident. He says afterwords you could see part of the mans skull. He is Asking everyone to pray for the man who believes was in his 30s @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Lh5vQSVtOX — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 11, 2020



NAACP President James Boyd and one of his vice presidents, Louie Gibbs were arrested at a monument site for trespassing earlier in the day, which inspired demonstrators to deface and dismantle multiple Civil-War-era tributes, The Virginian Pilot reported.



Similar destruction has been reported around the country, following the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for over eight minutes, viral video showed. Statues of Christopher Columbus have also been targets for those fighting perceived racial inequality. (RELATED: Protesters Topple, Behead Christopher Columbus Statues In Richmond And Boston)

Columbus tributes have been either beheaded, vandalized or toppled altogether in St. Paul, Minnesota, Boston and Richmond, Virginia, according to The Washington Post.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.