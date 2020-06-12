Wendy Williams Reportedly Won’t Return To Show Until It’s Back In Studio

Wendy Williams is reportedly done with doing her talk show from home during the coronavirus and has no plans to appear on air until she’s back in studio.

"There are no plans to resume at-home shows … If it takes a while, they'll revisit it, but hopefully, it won't be long [until they can get back in her studio]," an insider with knowledge about the 55-year-old talk show host's "The Wendy Willams Show" shared with Page Six in a piece published Friday.

"She really is eager to get back to the studio," the source added. "There are plans underway, but they're waiting for guidance from the city."

It all comes following reports the talk show host had taken a break from filming the at-home-shows after her chronic Graves' disease flared up. The insider explained that she's since recovered enough to return to work.

While another source shared with the outlet that, “She’s miserable. She didn’t like filming from home. She couldn’t even fake it.”

Willams made headlines weeks into the pandemic when she admitted she’s worried about her “saggy boobs” during the coronavirus isolation due to all the elective surgeries being put on hold in New York City.

“It’s just that, as a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs,” Wendy lamented during her appearance on “The Dr. Oz Show,” per the outlet.

“For how much longer before I get them pulled back up?” she added.