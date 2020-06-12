Wisconsin Woman Who Spat On Black Teen Protester Charged With Hate Crime

An attorney who spat on a black high school student during a protest in Milwaukee that took place in the wake of the death of George Floyd has been charged with a hate crime, the numerous sources reported Friday.

Stephanie Rapkin, 64, a white attorney from Shorewood, is facing a felony hate crime charge after she was caught on video spitting on Eric Lucas, a 17-year-old student at Shorewood High School, the Associated Press reported.

Shorewood attorney Stephanie Rapkin spent the night in the Milwaukee County Jail after being arrested first for spitting on one BLM protester and then shoving another. Shorewood police are asking prosecutors to charge her w four counts, including battery and resisting/obstructing pic.twitter.com/Hl9usdAFG5 — Daniel Bice (@DanielBice) June 8, 2020

During a protest Saturday, Rapkin blocked a march taking place by parking her car in the street. Protesters approached Rapkin to tell her to move the car, and she was seen on video spitting on Lucas.

Wisconsin attorney, Stephanie Rapkin. She parked her car to block a protest through a white suburban area, then SPIT on a MINOR. pic.twitter.com/wS2QoQ7TNc — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) June 9, 2020

She was taken into custody Saturday after the incident, according to USA Today.

Rapkin told investigators that she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened by the number of people at the gathering who were not wearing masks to protect from coronavirus transmission, the criminal complaint says according to the Associated Press. Rapkin was not wearing a mask in the video. (RELATED: North Carolina Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Burn Down Black Church)

When police arrived at her home, she resisted arrest and kneed one officer in the groin. She was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail Sunday and kept overnight. Bail was set at $950, USA Today reported.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged her with disorderly conduct as a hate crime and battery to a police officer.

If convicted, Rapkin faces up to 7 years in prison and $20,000 in fines, according to WTMJ.