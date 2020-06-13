Antonio Brown Gets Probation And Community Service After Allegedly Attacking A Moving Truck Driver

Antonio Brown won’t do prison time after allegedly attacking a moving truck driver in Florida.

According to a Friday report from ESPN, the disgraced NFL receiver pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery and two misdemeanor charges after he allegedly got into an altercation with a moving truck driver outside of his house in Florida. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m legitimately sad for Antonio Brown. Showed up to jail tonight in the same suit he wore to the 2018 NFL honors. I’m sick of hearing the “this is CTE” reasoning. Those eyes aren’t CTE. Those are the eyes of a broken man. Hopefully this is his rock bottom and he can start new pic.twitter.com/XcDQOqYdVi — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) January 24, 2020

The former Steelers superstar was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, 13 weeks of anger management and he must undergo a psych evaluation.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

All things considered, it sounds like Brown is getting off with a slap on the wrist here. If he had to do hard prison time, then his chances of returning to the NFL would have officially hit zero.

Do I think there’s a chance a team signs him now that he only got probation? When you have his level of talent, it’s never completely off the table.

At the same time, I’m not sure why you’d ever want someone like Brown in your locker room. The man is a circus and a never ending stream of distractions.

The NFL is about winning football games. It’s not a sideshow for Brown’s pleasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jun 11, 2020 at 6:13pm PDT

I sincerely wish him nothing but the best, but he’s burned his chances to play in the NFL. The league is much better off without Antonio Brown on the field.