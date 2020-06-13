Former Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema Sues The Razorback Foundation For $7 Million

Former Arkansas football coach Bret Bielema has filed a massive lawsuit against the Razorback Foundation.

According to Sportico, Bielema is suing for $7 million after the Razorback Foundation stopped paying out his contract when he took a job with the Patriots. He was fired by Arkansas after several pathetic years of SEC football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The whole lawsuit will boil down whether or not Bielema fulfilled his “duty to mitigate,” according to Variety. The vast majority of college coaches are contractually obligated to try to find work that will offset the money owed to them by their former school.

Bielema joined the Patriots after he was fired at Arkansas and now he’s with the Giants.

As for whether or not Bielema will get his money, it will all come down to whether or not he did a sufficient enough job to try to offset his Arkansas deal.

That will be for the lawyers and courts to figure out. Variety reported the language in the contract states Bielema has to make “reasonable efforts to gain re-employment.”

Does working for the Patriots count? Again, that’ll be for the courts to figure out. The report indicated that Bielema was interested in becoming a D1 head coach again, which would certainly seem to help out his case.

All I know is that I’m excited to see my guy back in the news! It’s been far too long.