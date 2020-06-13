Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

The young NFL passer posted an Instagram video Saturday, and a fan commented, “Please tell Browns fans you’re not going to be kneeling this season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jun 13, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

Mayfield responded with, “@ohiog1 pull your head out. I absolutely am.” You can see a screenshot of the comment below.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’ll kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/xyq9J2WZg3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 13, 2020

And so it begins. The chaos has finally arrived. We’re all in at this point. If you thought there was any chance we’d have a normal season in 2020, your eyes should be completely open at this point.

Protesting during the national anthem is going to explode when games start in a few months.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

As a football fan, I’m not looking forward to this at all. I’m not looking forward to the fact our favorite sport is about to become super political.

Honestly, it just sucks, and it shouldn’t be this way.

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation in the NFL as we have them.