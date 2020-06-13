Editorial

Baker Mayfield Says He Will Kneel During The National Anthem

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he will kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season.

The young NFL passer posted an Instagram video Saturday, and a fan commented, "Please tell Browns fans you're not going to be kneeling this season."

 

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

Mayfield responded with, “@ohiog1 pull your head out. I absolutely am.” You can see a screenshot of the comment below.

And so it begins. The chaos has finally arrived. We’re all in at this point. If you thought there was any chance we’d have a normal season in 2020, your eyes should be completely open at this point.

Protesting during the national anthem is going to explode when games start in a few months.

As a football fan, I’m not looking forward to this at all. I’m not looking forward to the fact our favorite sport is about to become super political.

Honestly, it just sucks, and it shouldn’t be this way.

Keep checking back for more updates on the situation in the NFL as we have them.