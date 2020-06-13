Editorial

Barry Alvarez Says Wisconsin Still Plans On Playing Notre Dame At Lambeau Field

Iowa v Wisconsin

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead
The Wisconsin Badgers still intend on playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field.

There’s been a ton of chatter about the biggest non-conference game of the year, and whether or not it’d be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like it’s still a full-go for Lambeau. According to Todd Milewski, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said there’s been no talks about moving location or changing the date. It’s currently scheduled for October 10.

As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, fans will lose it if this game gets canceled or the location gets changed.

This isn’t just the biggest game of the year for Wisconsin, but it’s arguably the biggest non-conference game in all of college football.

 

It’s also being played at historic Lambeau Field. It’s everything college football fans dream about when they talk about great atmospheres.

I don’t care what needs to be done to make sure this game happens as scheduled, but we just need to get it done.

 

I know Notre Dame has floated the idea of bringing the game back to South Bend. That can’t be an option on the table. We’re not doing Notre Dame any favors.

When your enemy runs out of bullets, you don’t send him more ammo. We’ll either play this game at a neutral site, or it won’t be played at all.

Now, let’s get to work!