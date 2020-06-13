Barry Alvarez Says Wisconsin Still Plans On Playing Notre Dame At Lambeau Field

The Wisconsin Badgers still intend on playing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lambeau Field.

There's been a ton of chatter about the biggest non-conference game of the year, and whether or not it'd be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, it sounds like it’s still a full-go for Lambeau. According to Todd Milewski, Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said there’s been no talks about moving location or changing the date. It’s currently scheduled for October 10.

In an Athletic Board meeting, #Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez reiterates that UW hasn’t had any discussion of moving the football game against Notre Dame from Lambeau Field or changing the date. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) June 12, 2020

As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, fans will lose it if this game gets canceled or the location gets changed.

This isn’t just the biggest game of the year for Wisconsin, but it’s arguably the biggest non-conference game in all of college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 9, 2020 at 4:29pm PDT

It’s also being played at historic Lambeau Field. It’s everything college football fans dream about when they talk about great atmospheres.

I don’t care what needs to be done to make sure this game happens as scheduled, but we just need to get it done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

I know Notre Dame has floated the idea of bringing the game back to South Bend. That can’t be an option on the table. We’re not doing Notre Dame any favors.

When your enemy runs out of bullets, you don’t send him more ammo. We’ll either play this game at a neutral site, or it won’t be played at all.

Brian Kelly, on Mike Tirico’s show, says that Notre Dame is exploring moving games from NFL stadiums back on campus. He references games against Wisconsin, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh. Moving Wisconsin to campus would mean Notre Dame, for what it’s worth. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) June 9, 2020

