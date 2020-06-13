Clemson And Iowa State Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Clemson and Iowa State have both had football players test positive for coronavirus.

According to TigerNet, two players on the Tigers have the virus. Brett McMurphy also reported that two members of the Cyclones also have the virus. Iowa State has a total 10 athletes with coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

10 Iowa State student-athletes, including two football players, have tested positive for coronavirus, @Mullen_David reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 13, 2020

Well, I told you all to get used to seeing positive tests. This is going to become the new normal for a while in the sport.

That’s just the way it’s going to be. The more players that return to campus for workouts, the more positive tests we’re going to see.

As long as programs don’t completely shut down like Houston did, then I think we’re going to be fine. However, if programs just start shutting their doors, then we’re in big trouble.

So far, we’ve seen many programs with positive tests, but that’s no reason to panic. Isolate the players, quarantine them safely, let them get healthy and keep the rest of the team safe.

If you follow that model, I find it hard to believe there’s a reason to panic.

We need football in the fall, and I’m confident we’ll have it. There might be some hiccups along the way, but overall, I think we’ll be fine.