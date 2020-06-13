Houston Cougars Suspend Workouts After 6 Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus

The Houston Cougars have suspended voluntary athletic activities.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Cougars suspended workouts Friday after six players tested for coronavirus. All the athletes were showing symptoms. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not known at this time what sports the six athletes participated in.

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

Well, this is the nightmare scenario. This is the scenario college football fans have worried about ever since athletes started coming back.

What will happen if one team gets absolutely hammered by coronavirus? Well, Houston shut the whole thing down when six players tested positive.

Will more programs follow this example? It’s certainly possible. If an outbreak hammers an individual team, I think you’re going to see them pack it in.

The good news for Houston is that we’re still more than two months away from the season starting. That should mean there’s plenty of time to fix this situation and let the players heal.

Let’s hope the Cougars are capable of putting a lid on this situation and getting it figured out sooner than later. If not, their football season could be in major trouble.