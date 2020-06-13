J.J. Watt Seems To Hint That He Might Kneel During The National Anthem

It sounds like Houston Texans star J.J. Watt isn’t completely against kneeling during the national anthem.

In response to a tweet about how Watt wouldn’t kneel this upcoming season, the former Wisconsin superstar tweeted, “A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A) don’t speak for me B) if you still think it’s about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven’t been listening https://t.co/tnsEq5D9WC — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 13, 2020

If J.J. Watt takes a knee during the national anthem this upcoming season, then you can prepare for heads to explode around the country.

At this point, I think we’re for an absolutely wild 2020 season. If players like Watt, who is one of the most famous athletes on the planet, are open to kneeling, then it’s going to be chaos.

To be crystal clear, Watt isn’t saying that he’s going to kneel, but he certainly didn’t rule it out when given the opportunity.

In fact, he specifically told the guy to not speak for him. That would seem to indicate that he’s open to the idea at the very least.

There’s still a bunch of time before games start in September, but I think you’re going to see a large portion of the league kneel.

I hope I’m wrong, but standing/kneeling for the anthem is now one of the most partisan debates in America.

It’s a damn shame. I miss football just being about winning and having fun. We’ll have to wait and see what Watt decides to do, but this is going to be chaos once September rolls around.