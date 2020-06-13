REPORT: Myles Garrett And The Browns Have Started Negotiations On An Extension

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly started contract talks with Myles Garrett.

According to ESPN, the two sides have started negotiations on what is described as potentially being a “mega-extension” for the NFL star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Garrett has two years left on his rookie deal, and didn’t play a large chunk of last season after smashing Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet.

Here’s the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

This is a bit of a weird situation. There’s no question at all that Garrett is an incredibly talented defensive end.

He’s the kind of defensive player that strikes fear into quarterbacks and offensive linemen everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles “Flash” Garrett ⚡️ (@flash_garrett) on Oct 12, 2019 at 2:50pm PDT

At the same time, he did smash a guy in the head with a helmet. That’s the definition of a red flag if I’ve ever heard of one.

The fact he was only suspended the remainder of the season is an embarrassment for the NFL. He should have been suspended for at least one calendar year.

Now, he’s in the process of becoming one of the highest paid players in the entire league. What does that say about the NFL?

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That’s awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how much the Browns cut off for Garrett, but I have no doubt his extension will be gigantic.