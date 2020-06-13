REPORT: Netflix Pulls ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode Over Blackface Storyline

Netflix has reportedly pulled an episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

According to reports from NME, Entertainment.ie and Metro, the episode “Dee Reynolds: Shaping America’s Youth” has been pulled from the streaming service because it features blackface. The move comes after the death of George Floyd spark renewed debate on race in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those unaware, the gang shoots their own version of “Lethal Weapon” and it features Mac in blackface playing the Danny Glover character. Dee also appears in blackface in a later episode in the seires.

It’s also worth noting that it appears to have been pulled from Netflix abroad. In America, Hulu has the streaming rights to “Always Sunny,” and the episode was still live as of today.

This is so stupid that it’s tough for me to comprehend as real. The entire point of the blackface storyline in the FX show is to parody the absurdity of doing it.

The entire point is how offensive and stupid it is!

We’re so screwed as a society if this is the new normal. “Always Sunny” is a comedy show that made jokes about blackface!

Folks, if we’re now canceling comedy, then we’re done. It’s over. Civilized society has lost if jokes are no longer allowed.

What a sad and pathetic state of affairs.