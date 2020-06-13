Paige VanZant Appears To Be In Prime Shape Ahead Of Her Bout Against Amanda Ribas On Fight Island

Paige VanZant looks ready to roll for her July 11 match against Amanda Ribas on Fight Island at UFC 251.

The fighting star will enter the octagon in a little less than a month on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to take on Ribas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 10, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

It’ll be her first fight in well over a year, and she looks ready to crack some skulls. She’s been dropping looks at her training on Instagram.

Take a look at them below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 12, 2020 at 5:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jun 12, 2020 at 7:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 17, 2020 at 8:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on May 1, 2020 at 5:16pm PDT

So, do we think she’s fully recovered from her arm injury? It certainly would appear to look that way. VanZant hasn’t fought in so long, and it always seems like injuries derail momentum.

Last time she stepped into an octagon, she smoked Rachael Ostovich.

Now, she’ll take on Ribas for what should be an epic fight at UFC 251. I can’t wait to watch her fight. It’s been way too damn long.

Go, Paige, go!