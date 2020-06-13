Editorial

Paige VanZant Appears To Be In Prime Shape Ahead Of Her Bout Against Amanda Ribas On Fight Island

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Brooklyn-VanZant vs Ostovich (Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

(Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Paige VanZant looks ready to roll for her July 11 match against Amanda Ribas on Fight Island at UFC 251.

The fighting star will enter the octagon in a little less than a month on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi to take on Ribas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

It’ll be her first fight in well over a year, and she looks ready to crack some skulls. She’s been dropping looks at her training on Instagram.

So, do we think she’s fully recovered from her arm injury? It certainly would appear to look that way. VanZant hasn’t fought in so long, and it always seems like injuries derail momentum.

Last time she stepped into an octagon, she smoked Rachael Ostovich.

Now, she’ll take on Ribas for what should be an epic fight at UFC 251. I can’t wait to watch her fight. It’s been way too damn long.

Go, Paige, go!