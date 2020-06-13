President Trump Delays Oklahoma Rally Out Of Respect For Juneteenth Holiday

President Donald Trump pushed back his campaign rally scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday night, saying many of his black supporters urged him not to hold a rally on the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of the day Union General Gordon Granger read orders declaring all previously enslaved persons in Texas to be free on June 19, 1865. Trump’s rally will now take place on Saturday, June 20. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Worst)

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

…of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents. I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

…We have already had ticket requests in excess of 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

The media has criticized Trump for holding a rally amid coronavirus even as protests across the country flaunt distancing rules. The Trump campaign hasn’t announced any social distancing measures for the Oklahoma Rally.

Trump and Republicans also moved the party’s national convention out of North Carolina after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper refused to relax distancing rules for the event.

The Republican National Convention will now take place in Jacksonville, Fla. under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.