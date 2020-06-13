US

President Trump Delays Oklahoma Rally Out Of Respect For Juneteenth Holiday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 28: President Donald Trump appears at a rally on the eve before the South Carolina primary on February 28, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina. The Trump administration is coming under increased criticism from democrats for not doing enough to prepare America for the Coronavirus. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Anders Hagstrom White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump pushed back his campaign rally scheduled for June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday night, saying many of his black supporters urged him not to hold a rally on the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the anniversary of the day Union General Gordon Granger read orders declaring all previously enslaved persons in Texas to be free on June 19, 1865. Trump’s rally will now take place on Saturday, June 20. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Worst)

The media has criticized Trump for holding a rally amid coronavirus even as protests across the country flaunt distancing rules. The Trump campaign hasn’t announced any social distancing measures for the Oklahoma Rally.

Trump and Republicans also moved the party’s national convention out of North Carolina after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper refused to relax distancing rules for the event.

The Republican National Convention will now take place in Jacksonville, Fla. under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.