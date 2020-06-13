REPORT: Kyrie Irving Says He’s ‘Willing To Give Up Everything’ For Social Justice Reform

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving apparently doesn’t want NBA play to resume.

According to Shams Charania, Irving told players during a Friday call, “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit. Something smells a little fishy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He also added that he’s “willing to give up everything I have (for social reform).”

I understand we’re in a very sensitive time right now, and I understand that it’s a very emotionally charged time in America.

None of that is lost on me, and I’ve encouraged athletes to speak up if they believe in something.

However, these comments from Irving make zero sense. It sounds like he’s trying to insinuate the NBA is undertaking a grand plan to silence players.

I’m not really sure what is “fishy” about the league’s plan to play games in Orlando at Disney. Is it “fishy” to get paid a ton of money to play basketball?

On the surface, it sounds like Kyrie Irving just doesn’t want to play basketball right now, and he’s looking for an excuse to justify it.

Talking about the league returning being “fishy” is just stupid. Also, isn’t Irving free to walk away from the sport and donate all his money at any time?

If he believes so passionately in social justice reform, then he should follow through by giving up everything. Say whatever you want about Kaepernick, but he actually went down with the ship.

We’ll see what Irving decides to do, but he should find a better way to get his message across because it’s definitely not working right now.