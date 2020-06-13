TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson Releases Country Music Song ‘Take A Step Back’

TCU football coach Gary Patterson has some pipes on him.
The leader of the Horned Frogs tweeted a music video for his country song "Take a Step Back," and it's surprisingly good.
Give it a watch below.
Here you go! pic.twitter.com/LUSlcXDOoM
— Gary Patterson (@TCUCoachP) June 13, 2020
Why is Gary Patterson singing country music? I don’t have a clue. Am I against him singing country music? Not after hearing it!
While I generally might be against college football coaches belting out tunes, I can’t be in this situation. Dude is a natural.
Is that Gary Patterson or is that Garth Brooks? It’s getting hard to tell.
It’s also pretty cool to see Patterson put his time in quarantine to good use. A lot of people haven’t exactly been ultra-motivated.
Not Patterson. He had a song to write, and I don’t blame him. If I had that kind of singing ability, I’d probably do the exact same.
Props to Patterson for giving us something to enjoy. The world could certainly use a lot more of that right now!