‘Tenet’ Release Date Pushed To July 31, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Pushed To October 2

“Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 1984” have both had their respective release dates pushed back.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Tenet” has been moved from July 17 to July 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Wonder Woman” has also been delayed, and the film with Gal Gadot has been pushed back significantly further.

According to THR, “Wonder Woman 1984” won’t come out until October 2. The highly-anticipated sequel was initially scheduled to come in June and then was pushed to August.

Now, fans won’t get to see it until October.

As I’ve said before, the impact coronavirus has had on the entertainment industry is nothing short of shocking.

The pandemic caused Hollywood to come to a grinding halt. Now, two of the biggest movies of 2020 have been shifted around on the schedule.

It honestly sucks how badly this virus has hammered our movies.

Having said all of that, I can’t wait to watch “Tenet” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” Both movies look incredible and both are packed with star talent.

Let’s hope the films don’t get pushed back again! I’m not sure my soul could handle that!