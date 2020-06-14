Dabo Swinney Speaks At Clemson Protest, Says It’s A ‘Challenging Time’

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney addressed the crowd Saturday during a protest on campus.

Swinney, who has been getting attacked by the mob nonstop for the past several days, talked about how we’re in a “challenging time” at this moment in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added, “I believe with all my heart that God stopped the world in 2020 so that we’d have perfect vision and clearly see the social and racial injustices and the changes that need to occur in our society. ”

You can watch his full comments below.

Dabo Swinney explains why it is everyone’s responsibility to promote change and continue to fight against racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/9ln9vWPsKN — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 14, 2020

I can’t wait to find out how all the critics, losers and haters will try to attack Swinney for this one. I’m sure some idiots out there will say he just didn’t go far enough.

In all seriousness, good for Swinney for addressing the crowd and supporting his players. The man has a gigantic platform and he’s putting it to use.

Trevor Lawrence, the best quarterback in all of college football, also was front and center at the protest and spoke with the media.

Clemson players Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell, Darien Rencher, Mike Jones and Bryton Constantin have arrived for today’s event. pic.twitter.com/51FIwiKEN8 — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) June 13, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, there’s nothing wrong with athletes speaking up in America, especially if it’s a topic they’re well-educated on and passionate about.

We also need to end the hatred shown towards Swinney. He’s a good man, and the idea he’s not is simply false.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is a good man, and multiple players have stepped forward to support him after people tried trashing his reputation over the past few days. The mob’s war against Dabo is nothing short of disgusting. https://t.co/HoRTXg4ek2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 8, 2020

Props to Dabo and Lawrence for both getting involved.