MAGA Boat Parades In Florida, Michigan Celebrate Trump’s Birthday

Scott Morefield Reporter
Supporters of President Donald Trump decorated their boats and took to the water over the weekend to celebrate the president’s 74th birthday.

Trump, whose birthday also coincides with Flag Day, tweeted his support for boaters on Thursday.

Hundreds of MAGA-supporting sailors in Jacksonville, Fla., attended the “Trump’s Birthday Boat Rally” on Sunday morning. The event was scheduled to begin with boats traveling from Metropolitan Park down the St. Johns River to Fleming Island, according to News4Jax, which also reported coinciding events in Pensacola, Tampa and Miami.

“Rig up those patriotic flags, fuel up the boat, and head out to meet a couple thousand of your fellow Trump supporters for a day on the beautiful St. Johns River,” a flyer for the event reportedly stated.

Footage of the event was captured by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

White House assistant Dan Scavino tweeted aerial footage of the parade:

Other Twitter users also posted footage from their perspectives:

Michigan’s event took place Saturday and saw around 750 boaters parading on the Detroit River, according to the Windsor Star’s Dax Melmer, who posted several pictures on Twitter. (RELATED: Chris Wallace: Many Reporters Becoming ‘Anti-Trump Advocates’ Instead Of Calling ‘Balls And Strikes’)