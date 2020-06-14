MAGA Boat Parades In Florida, Michigan Celebrate Trump’s Birthday

Supporters of President Donald Trump decorated their boats and took to the water over the weekend to celebrate the president’s 74th birthday.

Trump, whose birthday also coincides with Flag Day, tweeted his support for boaters on Thursday.

June 14th just happens to be my birthday, thank you! Love our Boaters, Love our Country! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Om9pbHIaTU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Hundreds of MAGA-supporting sailors in Jacksonville, Fla., attended the “Trump’s Birthday Boat Rally” on Sunday morning. The event was scheduled to begin with boats traveling from Metropolitan Park down the St. Johns River to Fleming Island, according to News4Jax, which also reported coinciding events in Pensacola, Tampa and Miami.

“Rig up those patriotic flags, fuel up the boat, and head out to meet a couple thousand of your fellow Trump supporters for a day on the beautiful St. Johns River,” a flyer for the event reportedly stated.

Footage of the event was captured by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WATCH:

White House assistant Dan Scavino tweeted aerial footage of the parade:

Other Twitter users also posted footage from their perspectives:

You should see it live, a lot love for our President today! pic.twitter.com/82TOihlddo — TrumpetteNancyQ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lurpette) June 14, 2020

Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump! This is the boat parade to celebrate your day (and flag day) in Palm Beach! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/yT9rjZWBiz — Christian (@_Christian561) June 14, 2020

Michigan’s event took place Saturday and saw around 750 boaters parading on the Detroit River, according to the Windsor Star’s Dax Melmer, who posted several pictures on Twitter. (RELATED: Chris Wallace: Many Reporters Becoming ‘Anti-Trump Advocates’ Instead Of Calling ‘Balls And Strikes’)

Approximately 750 boats took to the Detroit River to celebrate @realDonaldTrump‘s 74th birthday this afternoon. The MAGA procession started at MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township and was hosted by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and Michigan Trump Republicans 2020. pic.twitter.com/3ddEK5Q9wb — ???????????? ???????????????????????? (@DaxMelmer) June 13, 2020

Beautiful day at the MAGA boat parade, celebrating President Trump’s Birthday! Thanks to the Michigan Conservative Coalition, Michigan Trump Republicans 2020, and Sherman Rogers for organizing. Definitely what we all needed after the last 3 months! #LisaMcClainForCongress #MAGA pic.twitter.com/IUN4o3WArz — Lisa McClain for Congress (@LisaForCongress) June 13, 2020

Michigan community holding boat parade to celebrate Trump’s birthdayhttps://t.co/RrFwfl9k3q pic.twitter.com/ezH451qbXk — Jeanie Smith (@JeanieSmithKSDK) June 9, 2020

Unreal sight this afternoon – the Michigan MAGA Boat Parade making their way into downtown Detroit along the river #MAGA #Trump #Trump2020 #Trumptilla pic.twitter.com/52HPnSF3Jq — Brendan Gutenschwager (@bgutenschwager) June 13, 2020