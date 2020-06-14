Miles Teller Will Star In ‘Not Without Hope,’ Russell Wilson Will Produce

Miles Teller is teaming up with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for the new movie “Not Without Hope.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the popular Hollywood star will be the face of the film, and Wilson and his wife Ciara will produce the true story flick. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

THR reported the following plot details on the movie:

A true story, Not Without Hope will see Teller — who broke out in Whiplash and will next be seen in Top Gun: Maverick — play Schuyler, who along with best friend Will Bleakley and NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, set off for in 2009 from Clearwater, Florida for a day trip to their favorite fishing spot 70 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico. However, as a severe storm headed their way, a trapped anchor and a tragic mistake in trying to free it caused the boat to capsize, throwing the four violently into the freezing water. With the U.S. Coast Guard air and sea rescue mission beaten back by the ferocity of the storm, the group had to fight to survive in the ultimate test of teamwork and endurance.

For those of you who don’t know the story of Marquis Cooper, Will Bleakley, Corey Smith and Nick Schuyler, it’s an absolute tragedy.

I won’t spoil anything for those of you waiting to see the movie, but it’s one of the saddest true stories out there.

Now, it’s coming to the big screen thanks to Teller and Russell Wilson. For those of you who don’t know, Teller is one of the fastest rising talents in Hollywood.

The dude’s acting range is gigantic, and he’s incredibly talented. I have no doubt at all he’ll be able to tackle this tragedy in epic fashion.

It’s also pretty cool that Russell Wilson is getting involved in the movie business. That guy just doesn’t know how to lose.

There’s no release date yet for “Not Without Hope,” but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated as I know more!