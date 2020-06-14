Nick Saban Has Coached 80 Games Ranked Number 1

Alabama’s Nick Saban has coached a shocking amount of games as the number one team in America.

According to a tweet from FOX College Football, Saban has coached 80 games as the leader of the top ranked team in America, which leads all active coaches in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second closest coach is Les Miles with 14. Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher are the only other coaches in double figures.

???????? @AlabamaFTBL‘s Nick Saban has A LOT more experience coaching the No. 1 team in the country than your coach does pic.twitter.com/XdD7aEhOmq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 13, 2020

That stat tells you everything you need to know about Nick Saban. He’s coached 80 games as the leader of the top team in America.

Sit back for a moment and think about that. There’s 12 regular season games, which means Saban has coached 6.6 seasons ranked number one.

Most coaches would kill to be ranked number one for a single week in their entire career. The leader of the Alabama Crimson Tide does it for years and years.

As much as I hate Nick Saban and the entire SEC, you have to respect his accomplishments. The man just wins football games.

He didn’t end up with six national titles by accident. He has six rings because he’s one of the greatest coaches to ever live.

It’s going to be a very long time before anyone catches him. That much I’m 100% sure of. Stay frosty, Nick!