REPORT: Stadium Capacity In Texas Likely Won’t Exceed 50% During The Football Season

Football fans in Texas shouldn’t get their hopes up for packed stadiums in the fall.

According to USA Today, Governor Greg Abbott told athletic directors during a Friday call that stadium capacity won’t increase past 50% unless there’s a vaccine for coronavirus or cases plummet. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, stadiums can be at 50% capacity with still months to go before the football season starts.

While I hoped for packed stadiums in the fall, I’m not really surprised that Abbott is saying it won’t happen.

As I’ve said many times, the coronavirus pandemic is an extremely fluid situation. Things are going to change and we just have to roll with it.

If Texas football stadiums can only be at 50% capacity, then that’s what we’ll have to roll with. After all, it’s much better than fans not being allowed in at all.

If the choices are between no fans and only 50,000 fans in the stadium, I’m taking the latter option without hesitation.

