REVIEW: ‘Da 5 Bloods’ On Netflix Is An Outstanding Film

“Da 5 Bloods” on Netflix is an exceptional film.

From the moment I saw the first trailer for Spike Lee’s newest movie, I knew that I had to check it out. The film dropped Friday, and I cruised through it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’ll keep this spoiler free because there is a massive reveal in the film, and spoiling it would kind of ruin the whole point.

The plot is reasonably simple on the surface. A group of black Vietnam War vets travel back to the country to find a hidden treasure and the remains of a buddy who didn’t make it home.

The film is an emotional rollercoaster about loyalty, race relations during the time of the Vietnam war, friendship, love, loss and so much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 10, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

I’ll be honest. It was exactly what I was expecting, but it was still damn good. I found myself cheering for the main characters, empathizing with them and getting angry at other times.

Whenever a film takes you through that kind of ride, you know it was worth your attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on Jun 5, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

My only complaint is that Chadwick Boseman isn’t in the movie nearly as much as I expected him to be. He plays the role of the friend killed during the war.

For a guy with so much talent and name recognition, his role is pretty much kept to a few flashbacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) on Jan 9, 2019 at 12:59pm PST

If you have a few hours to kill and need a movie recommendation, “Da 5 Bloods” from Spike Lee on Netflix is worth every minute of your time.