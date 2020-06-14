‘The Majority Of Them Don’t Even Know Why They’re There’: Walkaway Founder Crashes A BLM Protest

Brandon Straka, the gay former Democrat behind the #Walkaway movement, crashed a Black Lives Matter protest in Hartford, Conn. to talk to protesters.

Things got a bit heated when he spoke to some about police shooting statistics, as many of the demonstrators he spoke with didn’t actually know the numbers.

Straka told the Daily Caller that he doesn’t believe that there is systemic racism in policing. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Breaks Down Every Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Suspects In 2019)

“People’s homes have been burned down, people’s businesses have been burned down and all of this has happened over a statistical lie,” said Straka. “It’s unfortunate that we can’t have a conversation in a unified way about how we need to do better perhaps with making sure that nobody gets killed in this country without due process by the law.”

Straka went on to discuss the Walkaway campaign’s two-year anniversary and upcoming projects.

