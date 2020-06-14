Woman Pulls Off Great Golf Trick Shot In Twitter Video

One woman pulled off an incredible golf trick shot in a recent Twitter video.

In a video tweeted by Old Row Sports, a woman held a tray of cups and hit a golf ball off a wooden block into the cups.

Not only did she complete the shot, but she made it look shockingly easy. Watch her pull it off in the video below.

Bartender! We’ll take a round! pic.twitter.com/rwzjVY3KMl — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) June 13, 2020

What are we all thinking about this golf trick shot? I'm thinking that's pretty damn good, and you'd have to be delusional to disagree.

I'm a bit of a golfer from time to time, and I can promise you that I couldn't pull that shot off if I had 100 chances.

It's not just the fact that she pulled off the golf trick shot that's so impressive. It's the fact she did it so casually.

It’s almost like it was an afterthought to her. She just swung the club, hit the ball and dropped it into the cup like it was nothing.

Props to her for the awesome job.