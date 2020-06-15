Athlon Releases Quarterback Rankings, Ryan Hilinski Is A Shocking 53rd

Athlon has dropped its quarterback rankings for the 2020 football season, and one name is in a shocking location.

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski checked in at number 53! Yes, Athlon has the young gunslinger as the 53rd-best player at his position in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski ranked the 53rd best quarterback in college football by @AthlonSports. What’s your take on Athlon’s rankings? pic.twitter.com/ts1kD5xs6K — The Spurs Up Show (@TheSpursUpShow) June 14, 2020

It’s actually shocking to me that Hilinski is that low in the eyes of Athlon. I must be missing something, right?

Once Hilinski took over last season, the Gamecocks were noticeably better on offense. I’m not even a USC fanboy or anything like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT

I just don’t know how the hell Hilinski can be outside of the top 50. Even at his worst, I’d still have him in the top 30.

Anything lower than that is an absolute and complete joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hilinski (@ryanhilinski) on Jan 25, 2020 at 4:03pm PST

The dude has the entire world in front of him, can make all the necessary throws and is just a gamer. It’s really that simple. The fact he’s not ranked higher is laughable.