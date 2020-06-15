Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Disney Stock

Actress Barbra Streisand reportedly gifted George Floyd’s daughter Disney stock.

The news was shared to Gianna Floyd’s Instagram account, according to a report published by CBS News.

“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” Gianna’s Instagram account captioned a photo of Gianna and the stock paperwork.

The photos show Gianna received a letter from Streisand along with stock certificates and two albums. (RELATED: George Floyd’s Daughter Says ‘Daddy Changed The World’ In Video Sure To Bring Tears To Your Eyes)

The account, which is not verified but reported to belong to the six-year-old daughter of George, has 52,000 followers and has shared photos of Gianna standing up for justice along with the people she has met along the way.

One photo features Gianna meeting former Vice President Joe Biden, who attended her father’s funeral in Houston.

“Thank you for coming to visit me @joebiden,” Gianna captioned the photo.

George died last month while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Bystander footage showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the back of George’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Chauvin was fired from MPD and faces charges of 2nd degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers involved in the arrest were also fired and charged.

Streisand isn’t the only celebrity to lend help to the family in the weeks since George’s death. Boxer Floyd Mayweather paid for the funeral costs for the family, CBS reported.