Woman Cooks A Guy On Football Route For Awesome Catch

One woman is going viral for all the right reasons, and it involves football.

In a video posted by Bleacher Report, a woman shook her brother on a receiving route, dragged herself across the field and made a great catch. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the snag below.

Fellas, you simply can’t let yourself get cooked like this. You absolutely can’t let yourself get cooked like that by your sister!

Now, before you all jump down my throat or accuse me of being sexist, you couldn’t be more wrong. You don’t help people by taking it easy on them.

You just don’t. You help people by pushing them to their limits and forcing them to become better.

I used to play my little sister in basketball pretty much every day for the better part of a decade. I never let her win once.

What favors would I have been doing her?

That guy chose to not play press coverage, played loose, was lazy on defense and paid for it by giving up the catch. Now, he’s getting cooked in a viral video for the world to see.

Do better, my man!