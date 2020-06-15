Cam Newton Works Out With Odell Beckham Jr. In Training Video

NFL free agent Cam Newton recently worked out with Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr., and he didn’t look too bad.

Newton, who was cut loose from the Panthers this past offseason, posted a training video of himself with the electric receiver, and he didn't look too bad.

Clearly, it’s just a training video of Newton working out with one of the best players in the NFL, and you can’t put a whole lot of stock into it.

Scouts and GMs aren’t going to make decisions based off of a training video posted on Instagram.

Having said that, the former star quarterback does appear to be in shape, which is the minimum starting point for him getting a new job.

Do I think Newton will sign with a new team anytime soon? Honestly, probably not. By all reports, he seems interested in taking his time.

Newton probably views himself as only a starter in the NFL, which means taking a backup deal isn’t an option on the table for him.

So, he more or less is then left to waiting for a starter to go down. Seeing as how that happens every year, it’s not the worst strategy.

While he might never return to his old playing days, he could still be serviceable if healthy. I definitely don’t think we’ve seen the last of Newton playing on Sundays.