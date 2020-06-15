Chris Pratt’s ‘Jurassic World: Dominium’ To Start Filming After Coronavirus Shut Down Production

Chris Pratt “Jurassic World: Dominium” fans just got some great news that filming will be again after production was halted due to the coronavirus.

The next installment in the “Jurassic World” franchise, starring the 40-year-old actor, is one of the first major studio movies to once again start filming in the United Kingdom after everything was put on hold in mid-March due to the pandemic, per the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now as the country begins to slowly come out of lockdown, Universal has confirmed to the outlet that production will begin in July at Pinewood, on the big-budget dinosaur film.(RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

Pre-production on the Colin Trevorrow-directed movie kicks off this week, following “U.K.’s own regulations regarding social distancing and other coronavirus-related safety standards” with Universal confirming it will implement its own health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The stars of the blockbuster film, Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will fly into the country alone this week and remain in self-isolated quarantine for two weeks before filming can begin.

On Monday, non-essential shops in the U.K. opened. And on July 4, the ban on gatherings at pubs, restaurants and cinemas is set to end.