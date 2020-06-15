REPORT: Gates Welded Shut On NYC Park In Jewish Communities

A video posted Monday appears to show people welding the gates shut on one of of the largest parks in New York’s Jewish community.

The gates of Borough Park — which is located in New York’s largely Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community in southwest Brooklyn — were shut as multiple people did work on one of the permitted entrances, in what appears to be welding.

NYC Councilmember David Greenfield has called the Borough Park neighborhood “the Jewish capital of the United States,” and its residents make up one of the largest Jewish populations in the country, according to the New York Times.

The park’s gates were closed just one day after thousands of protesters were allowed to gather Sunday in Brooklyn for a rally to support black transgender people. Rallies and protests have been ongoing around the country since May 25, following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for roughly 9 minutes. (RELATED:De Blasio Warns Beachgoers Will ‘Be Taken Right Out Of The Water’ If They Try To Swim)

VIDEO: As @NYCMayor marches with protesters and orders Contact Tracers not to ask people if they were at protests, the City is welding shut a park that is largely used by Hasidim in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/HcAEo4jVA9 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 15, 2020

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been accused of selectively enforcing coronavirus restrictions and social distancing guidelines. Catholic priests and Jewish congregants filed a lawsuit Wednesday against de Blasio and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accusing the top officials of religious discrimination for allowing the riots and protests to continue while not allowing people to attend worship services.

A warning was issued by de Blasio April 28 about social distancing that specifically singled out the Jewish community.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed,” he said in a tweet. “I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period.”

My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 29, 2020

He later apologized, saying that he posted his tweet out of “frustration” over a Jewish funeral that did not follow social distancing guidelines, according to The Independent.

“I regret if the way I said it in any way gave people a feeling of being treated the wrong way, that was not my intention,” de Blasio said at a press conference. “It was said with love, but it was tough love.”

This story is developing.

Editor’s Note: The Daily Caller has reached out to the New York City Parks Department and Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office for comment.