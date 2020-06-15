Guy Walks Off Brutal Dirt Bike Crash Like It’s No Big Deal In Epic Video

One guy managed to casually walk off a brutal dirt bike crash in a video making the rounds online.

Old Row tweeted a video of a guy doing a stunt on a dirt bike, and it looked like things were going pretty well. Unfortunately, he ended up getting bucked off in pretty harsh fashion.

Did he stay down on the ground long? Not at all. He dusted himself off and just walked away like nothing had happened.

Watch the epic moment unfold below.

What percentage of people do we think would have walked that crash off like nothing happened? I put the number somewhere between zero and one.

If I crashed like that, I'd probably just die on the spot. My old body is one bad hit away from just being done.

Not that dude. He went flying off of the bike, hit the ground, dusted himself off and got right back to living life. That’s the kind attitude that has won two world wars.

That’s the kind of attitude that helped put men on the moon and build the greatest country ever.

Major props to this dude for being the man!