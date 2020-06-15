Republican Lawmaker Tom Rice Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Calls It The ‘Wuhan Flu’

Republican South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice announced Monday that he and his family had tested positive for coronavirus, and referred to the disease as the “Wuhan Flu.”

"I wanted to let you know that all 3 members of our household: Wrenzie, our son Lucas, and I all have the Wuhan Flu," Rice wrote on Facebook. "We are all on the mend and doing fine. COVID-19 is a serious, sometimes deadly illness. We, however, have fared well. I wanted to relay our experience so far."

Rice explains he contracted the virus on Monday and was "lucky" due to only have a low fever and a mild cough adding, "I never stopped eating or drinking or working or moving." In addition, the South Carolina lawmaker lost all sense of taste and smell expressing, specifically noting his inability to taste bacon.



"We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again. Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions."

According to The Hill, a total of six Congressional lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 including Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Democratic Utah Rep. Ben McAdams, Republican Florida Rep. Neal Dunn, Republican Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, Republican Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balar and Democratic South Carolina Rep. Joe Cunningham.

The United States recently surpassed 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus which resulted in over 100,000 deaths, according to the Washington Post.