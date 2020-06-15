Greg Gutfeld Calls For ‘Facts’ On Police Engagements: Current ‘Narrative … Is Heading Towards A Race War’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld explained that the ongoing “narrative” on police encounters with African-American suspects, absent actual “facts” and data, could have the U.S. “heading towards a race war.”

During a Monday “The Five” panel discussion about the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks after he resisted arrest, ran and tried to fire a taser at a pursuing officer in Atlanta last week, Gutfeld agreed with co-host Jesse Watters that Brooks shouldn’t have been simply let go, but said that the story “is larger than this singular event.”

“We are offering almost no context anymore to these events when these videos come out, and I think we are leaving our country at the mercy of a dangerous narrative fueled by these horrific videos,” he said.

WATCH:

“That can ultimately destroy a country when you are having 10 million arrests and something like 15 million police encounters a year,” he continued, adding that even two such videos a month could do severe damage to the country.

“If we treat these the way we treat them now without context, this country is not going to survive,” said the Fox News host. “Because every time we are about to make a little bit of progress, it’s back to square one with riots and with looting, because we’ve made it okay.”

Gutfeld suggested viewers listen to a podcast by Sam Harris titled, “Can We Pull Back From The Brink,” which “confronts some of the facts that nobody on network TV or cable television will touch.”

“For example, the fact that blacks are 25% less likely to be shot during an attempted arrest even though nonwhite officers are more likely to shoot nonwhite suspects,” he said. “These are facts, and the reason you have to bring up these facts is we have to stop making this a black versus white issue and make it a black-and-white issue. Because right now the narrative that we are operating under is heading towards a race war.”

The Fox News host went on to describe the overall implications such a state of affairs would bring, where overall crime skyrockets and police only respond to the worst ones. (RELATED: Rayshard Brooks’ Family Attorney Defends Resisting Arrest Based On What Happened To George Floyd)

“Because we are creating a fiery incendiary narrative that makes people think that something is happening more often than it is and that it’s happening to a certain type of person as opposed to another,” he concluded. “The statistics will change your mind on this.”