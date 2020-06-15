Gregg Popovich Rips Roger Goodell, Says The Flag Is ‘Irrelevant’

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ripped NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with some recent comments about the national anthem.

Protesting during the national anthem has been big in the news ever since Drew Brees’ comments, and Popovich has now taken a shot at Goodell over the issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Popovich told the New York Times the following, according to ESPN:

A smart man is running the NFL and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow [Colin] Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice. The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons.

These comments from Popovich don’t even really make sense. Goodell is a bad guy because he didn’t like the fact anthem protests were hurting the league?

Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell, but the man does understand business. The NFL made the right call to not support the national anthem protests when they started years ago.

Do you want to know why? It’s really simple. While opinion seems to be shifting, fans absolutely hated the national anthem protests.

The NFL isn’t running a charity. Goodell is responsible for running the most powerful sports organization on the planet.

When fans revolted, he had to do something, and it seemed like the NFL had bounced back in a nice way. as for Popovich calling the flag “irrelevant,” that’s just beyond stupid.

Whether you agree with the protests or not, I think any reasonable and rational person can agree that the flag represents a lot of things. It represents freedom, the military, what this country stands for and much more.

To call it “irrelevant” is absurdly offensive.

Popovich is welcome to his opinions, but him taking shots at Goodell seems so unnecessary and stupid.