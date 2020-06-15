Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Katherine D. Williams-Dunning Reportedly Killed In Car Crash

Hank Williams Jr.’s daughter Katherine D. Williams-Dunning reportedly died over the weekend.

According to the Paris Post Intelligencer, Williams-Dunning was killed Saturday night in a car crash when her SUV “crossed the median of the four-lane highway and began a rollover sequence” in Tennessee. The state patrol reported the death to the Paris Post Intelligencer.

Her husband was reportedly in the vehicle and airlifted to the hospital. She was 27 years old.

Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Williams family during this horrific and terrible time.

Williams belongs to one of the most iconic families in all of music, and I can’t imagine what they’re going through right now.

