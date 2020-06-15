Hockey Player Responds To People Who Attacked Him For Wishing The President A Happy Birthday

New York Rangers defenseman Anthony DeAngelo responded Monday to people attacking him for wishing the president a happy birthday.



DeAngelo said on Twitter that people have always attacked him because of his support of Donald Trump. He also said that he would support Biden if Trump were to lose the election, but went on Instagram to share some of the messages he received after he voiced that opinion. (RELATED: NHL Training Camps Will Return On July 10, Host Cities Being Determined)

“‘Go buy a brain at the brain store’ can u buy a better joke there too? I’ll pick one up for u,” said DeAngelo on his Instagram. Comments varied from telling him he needed to hire a public relations expert and “NYR still employs this idiot.”

“My advice for anyone following is BE YOURSELF, don’t be scared of the angry mob of people that try and get u fired or cancelled everytime you open your mouth, that’s what they want!” said DeAngelo. DeAngelo also spoke in his piece about freedom of speech and thanked those supporting him.

DeAngelo was playing his second season as a New York Ranger before the season was shut down due to coronavirus. In 68 games DeAngelo scored 15 goals and reached a total of 38 assists for 53 points total. In January, DeAngelo scored his first career hat-trick against the New Jersey Devils, a feat that had not been achieved by any Rangers player since 1982.