POLL: 67.5% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

NCAA Football: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl-Alabama vs Washington

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports/REUTERS)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A lot of people think coronavirus will impact the football season.

As we all know, I’ve been running weekly polls on whether or not the virus will impact the upcoming season, and we’d been trending in the proper direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in the latest poll, we made a big swing in the wrong direction. Of the 6,896 voters, 67.5% of voters thought the virus will impact the season.

We had previously been hovering around the 50% mark for the upcoming season over the past couple weeks, and now we’re shooting back up.

Here’s what I think happened with the numbers shooting back and why our positive momentum was killed. Players have been returning to campuses and some have tested positive.

I think that’s made a lot of fans skittish and very nervous about what could happen. After all, Houston literally shut things down after enough positive tests.

Despite the fact we’ve had players test positive, I still 100% expect the season to happen as scheduled. Will there be changes? Most certainly.

However, I still 100% believe we’ll have football. We just have to. We don’t have a choice, and we can’t let a few positive tests derail everything.

 

We’ll have to see how the poll shakes out next week, but I think we’re going to be fine even after a big bump.