POLL: 67.5% Of People Think Coronavirus Will Impact The Football Season

A lot of people think coronavirus will impact the football season.

As we all know, I’ve been running weekly polls on whether or not the virus will impact the upcoming season, and we’d been trending in the proper direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, in the latest poll, we made a big swing in the wrong direction. Of the 6,896 voters, 67.5% of voters thought the virus will impact the season.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 13, 2020

We had previously been hovering around the 50% mark for the upcoming season over the past couple weeks, and now we’re shooting back up.

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 6, 2020

Will coronavirus impact the football season? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 30, 2020

Here’s what I think happened with the numbers shooting back and why our positive momentum was killed. Players have been returning to campuses and some have tested positive.

I think that’s made a lot of fans skittish and very nervous about what could happen. After all, Houston literally shut things down after enough positive tests.

Houston is immediately suspending all voluntary workouts for student-athletes after 6 symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 12, 2020

Despite the fact we’ve had players test positive, I still 100% expect the season to happen as scheduled. Will there be changes? Most certainly.

However, I still 100% believe we’ll have football. We just have to. We don’t have a choice, and we can’t let a few positive tests derail everything.

We’ll have to see how the poll shakes out next week, but I think we’re going to be fine even after a big bump.