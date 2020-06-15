The New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Is Now Scheduled To Come Out Nov. 20

The new James Bond movie “No Time to Die” has undergone another scheduling change.

The film was initially moved from April to Nov. 25 because coronavirus shut down movie theaters across the world. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Bond 007 (@007) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:00am PST

Now it’s been announced that the film will come out a few days earlier than expected. “No Time to Die” has been moved to Nov. 20 for its release in the USA.

I have no idea why the film schedule shifted up five days, but I’ll take it. At this point, any day we can get the movie sooner is a win.

We need our movies to return, and “No Time to Die” is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020.

On top of that, it’s also Daniel Craig’s last ride as the iconic spy.

Despite the fact we have to wait a few extra months to get “No Time to Die,” I fully expect it to be a hell of a film.

There’s no way we’re sending out Daniel Craig with anything less.

Make sure to check it out in theaters starting Nov. 20.