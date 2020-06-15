KJ Apa Says He Doesn’t Need To ‘Prove To People’ That He Supports ‘Black Lives’ On Social Media

Actor KJ Apa said he hasn’t voiced support for the black lives matter movement online because he doesn’t feel like it’s “necessary.”

Apa explained his position in a response to a tweet from a comedian Elijah Daniel. Daniel called out Apa for his silence after someone suggested Daniel watch “The Hate U Give,” a movie about a police shooting starring Apa.

I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives – but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests. — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 15, 2020

“i love that movie but i do have a question, completely unrelated to the beef i formerly had with him, if KJ was the co-star of that movie why is he so silent?” Daniel tweeted. “he has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and … posted a black square?”

“I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me,” Apa responded. “I support black lives – but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests.” (RELATED: Barbra Streisand Gifts George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna Disney Stock)

The criticism of Apa comes after celebrities have been vocal about the black lives matter movement following the death of George Floyd. As previously reported, Floyd died last month while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The officer involved in his death has since been fired and charged with 2nd degree murder and manslaughter.