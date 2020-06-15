Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt In The Trailer For ‘7500’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new movie “7500” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film, according the YouTube description, is as follows:

It looks like a routine day at work for Tobias, a soft-spoken young American co-pilot on a flight from Berlin to Paris as he runs through the preflight checklist with Michael, the pilot, and chats with Gökce, his flight-attendant girlfriend. But shortly after takeoff, terrorists armed with makeshift knives suddenly storm the cockpit, seriously wounding Michael and slashing Tobias’ arm. Temporarily managing to fend off the attackers, a terrified Tobias contacts ground control to plan an emergency landing. But when the hijackers kill a passenger and threaten to murder more innocent people if he doesn’t let them back into the cockpit, this ordinary man faces an excruciating test.

As you all know, I'm a big fan of suspenseful movies and shows, and it looks like "7500" will perfectly fit that mold.

Give the trailer a watch below.

I think there’s a very high chance I’ll see this one once it comes out June 19. Plane hijacking? Check. Absolute chaos unfolding? Check.

Superstar actor leading the way? Check. Yeah, there’s no chance I’m missing this one.

Having said all of that, aren’t there actual protocols for situations like this? Doesn’t communication get shut down in a cockpit in the event of a hijacking?

Would fighter jets not just immediately get involved? I understand it’s a movie, but hijacking a plane just seems so absurd these days.

It’s almost like there’s no way it could ever work, but again, it’s a movie. We have to be willing to suspend our beliefs for a little bit.

Let us know in the comments what you think of “7500.” I’m going to be putting this one down as one I’m going to see for sure!