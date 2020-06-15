Lamar Jackson Plays Football On The Beach In Viral Video

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson played football on the beach in a recent viral video.

Bleacher Report tweeted a video of the dual-threat star passer on the beach, and it might be enough to give John Harbaugh and the Ravens management a heart attack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch Jackson lay waste to some defenders below.

How many Ravens executives fainted when they saw that video above? I put the over/under at six. They must have panicked.

How fast did they have Jackson on the phone to tell him to knock that off? I’d put that over/under at 60 seconds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on May 21, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

You know what NFL teams never want to see? Their franchise quarterback playing football on the beach. They don’t want to see that at all.

During the offseason, NFL teams want their franchise quarterbacks to be kept safe and healthy. They don’t want to see them scrambling on a sandy beach with their boys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on Nov 11, 2019 at 7:44am PST

I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt the Ravens called Jackson after this video came out and told him to never do that again.

While smoking your boys on the beach might be fun, it’s not going to be fun if you tear your ACL falling on the sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on May 14, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

Don’t do it, Lamar! It’s just not worth it!