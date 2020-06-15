Lawyers For Rayshard Brooks Say Tyler Perry Is Covering Funeral Costs

Laywers for Rayshard Brooks reportedly thanked actor Tyler Perry for covering the costs of the funeral for the family.

The lawyers revealed the news during a press conference Monday, according to a report published by the New York Post and USA Today.

Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer outside a Wendy’s restaurant late Friday.https://t.co/F0n00v1Utl — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 15, 2020

“We do want to acknowledge and thank Tyler Perry, who we spoke with (and) who will be taking care of the funeral for the family,” lawyer Chris Stewart said Monday, the New York Post reported.

“It’s support like that and it’s people who are actually in this community that love the community that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this, to step forward. And we want to thank him for such a generous move,” Stewart added. (RELATED: Widow Of Rayshard Brooks Asks Protesters To Remain Peaceful)

Brooks, 27, was fatally shot in a Wendy’s parking lot Friday while in custody of Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, according to multiple sources. Cops were reportedly called to the Wendy’s after Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru line. After failing a sobriety test, according to police body camera footage, Brosnan and Rolfe attempted to arrest Brooks.

In video, he appears to resist the officers’ attempts at apprehension, steal a taser, and try to flee before being shot twice by Rolfe. An autopsy showed Brooks was shot twice in the back, the Associated Press reported.

Rolfe was fired Sunday from the police department and the Atlanta police chief stepped down Saturday.