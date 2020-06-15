Louisiana Tech Football Player Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Louisiana Tech football player has reportedly contracted coronavirus.

According to ESPN, a member of the Bulldogs roster tested positive for the virus. The player’s name hasn’t been revealed, but it was reported that multiple players were told to go into quarantine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That would seem to indicate the infected player had contact with multiple players around the time of testing positive.

As I’ve said many times before, there’s no reason to panic because a player has tested positive. There’s no reason to panic at all.

These schools employ some of the best medical professionals in the country to oversee their athletic departments.

They’ve also had months and months to prepare for athletes returning and players possibly testing positive.

If a player tests positive for coronavirus, then they need to be put into quarantine, kept safe, allowed to heal and kept far away from the rest of the team.

If programs can get that done, then positive tests won’t derail anything. As long as the whole locker room doesn’t get hammered, then I think Louisiana Tech should be fine.