Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Postpone Launch Of Nonprofit, Archewell Following Floyd’s Death

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to hold off on the launch of their nonprofit, Archewell, following George Floyd’s death.

“Sources said the couple were responding to current affairs, redirecting their efforts to the Black Lives Matter cause and the wider repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic,” according to a report in the Telegraph. The comments were noted by Harper’s Bazaar in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Enjoying New Life: ‘A Weight Has Been Lifted,’ Friend Says)

In the piece, the outlet also explained that there will be no projects announced for the Archewell non-profit until next year, the soonest.(RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“It is understood they will now postpone public announcements for the foreseeable future, with no official Archewell projects until next year,” per the Telegraph.

In April, the former royals announced their new nonprofit, with the name inspired by their son, Archie.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic… Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'” the couple shared. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

It all comes following reports that the the former “Suits” actress and Harry have been having meetings about Black Lives Matter following Floyd’s death.