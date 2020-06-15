Melania Announces New Movement Celebrating ‘100 Years Of Women’s’ Right To Vote

Melania Trump announced the launch of a new project that will celebrate the “100 years of women’s” right to vote.

“Excited to announce my youth engagement project, ‘Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage’ honoring the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment,” the first lady shared Monday on Instagram, along with several great black-and-white throwback photos. (RELATED: Trump Orders DOJ, FBI To Investigate George Floyd’s Death In Police Custody)

“Stay tuned on how your child can participate in this educational [and] fun activity,” she added. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

The majority of pictures she posted included photos taken outside the White House that showed women carrying signs that read, “Mr. President What Will You Do For Woman Suffrage” and “Mr. President How Long Must Women Wait For Liberty.”

It all comes following the first lady’s call for people to protest peacefully following George Floyd’s death, the man who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Saddened to see our country and communities being damaged and vandalized,” Melania tweeted. “I ask everyone to protest in peace and focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation.”